wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Turns 49 Today, Randy Orton Tag Partners On Latest WWE Top 10

May 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games

– Happy Birthday to the People’s Champion, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got a tick closer to the big 5-0 on Sunday. The actor/WWE legend turns 49 years old today, and WWE posted to social media wishing him a happy birthday:

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 is online looking at Randy Orton’s unexpected tag team partners:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Randy Orton, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE Top 10, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading