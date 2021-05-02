wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Turns 49 Today, Randy Orton Tag Partners On Latest WWE Top 10
May 2, 2021 | Posted by
– Happy Birthday to the People’s Champion, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got a tick closer to the big 5-0 on Sunday. The actor/WWE legend turns 49 years old today, and WWE posted to social media wishing him a happy birthday:
Birthday wishes go out to the Most Electrifying Man in ALLLLLL of Entertainment! @TheRock 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/p6tv494d7D
— WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2021
Happy birthday to @TheRock!
⚡️🥳⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qcekISoynW
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 2, 2021
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 is online looking at Randy Orton’s unexpected tag team partners:
