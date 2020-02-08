wrestling / News
The Rock Shares Video of Eulogy for His Father Rocky Johnson
– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released a video of the eulogy he gave for his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, at his father’s funeral. You can see the video Rock shared below.
Rocky Johnson passed away last month due to natural causes. He was 75 years old.
View this post on Instagram
You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come. You loved us with the capacity of which you could – given all the givens. Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love. A love that now, as a father and man, I’ve learned to refine as I raise my own children. I wish I had one more shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands. But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I’ll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again. Your son 🥃🖤
