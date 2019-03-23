wrestling / News

The Rock Says Working With Vince Russo Was ‘Always Fun’, Reveals Stone Cold Was Working With Broken Neck During Wrestlemania XV Build

March 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rock WrestleMania 32 Dwayne Johnson

In a series of posts to Twitter, The Rock spoke about the build to Wrestlemania XV, especially in light of the infamous beer bath moment that recently turned twenty. He said that Stone Cold Steve Austin, his opponent for the event, was dealing with a broken neck at the time so they had to work around that in the build to the event. He added that working with Vince Russo was always fun and he was always open to The Rock’s ideas, no matter how crazy. He wrote:

