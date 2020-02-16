The Rock Visits WWE Performance Center, Works With Talent (Video)

The Rock took a trip to Orlando to visit the WWE Performance Center, and posted video of it online. You can see the video below, where the Great One said that he had a few hours and stopped by to watch the talent there — including his daughter Simone Johnson, who signed with WWE last week — train and perform.

The video features Rock praising the PC and meeting up with old friends as well as the talent. He also gets in the ring to give Simone some pointers and talks to her and the rest of the trainees about their work.