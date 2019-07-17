wrestling / News
The Rock Visits WWE Performance Center
– The Great One took a trip to the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday, as noted by Sami Zayn. Zayn posted a video to Twitter noting that he was restarting his #SamiForSyria campaign to get a new mobile clinic up and running in Syria. In the post, he noted that he was at the PC to get his shoulder looked at and “bumped into” The Rock.
There’s no word on why Rock was at the Center, though he did note that he was heading to the East Coast after a busy press day for his upcoming film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Bumped into @TheRock today at the @WWEPC whilst getting care for my #Rickety shoulders & got to thank him personally for the RT & support of the #SamiForSyria campaign to start a mobile clinic in Syria.
Be cool like The Rock –
RT or support by donating: https://t.co/t4RdChDwIW! pic.twitter.com/HbGW8Fl3FK
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 17, 2019
View this post on Instagram
That’s a @hobbsandshaw LA press day wrap and now boarding the bird. Thanks to everyone (my teams, Universal, press friends etc) for your efforts in making today a success. East coast bound and keep on keeping on. Tequila on ice awaits. Thank God I need a drink 😂🥃 #wheelsup #silvereagle @hhgarcia41 📸
More Trending Stories
- Wade Barrett Recalls Funny Story of Brock Lesnar Yelling at Kid Who Followed Him Into Bathroom at a Gym
- Jeff Hardy Was Passed Out In Public Stairwell When Police Found Him Prior to Arrest
- Baron Corbin Responds to SoCal Val Insult: ‘You Still Mad I Shot You Down?’
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Was Sent Home From WCW, Recalls Publicly Calling Out Turner Executives