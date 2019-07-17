The Rock Visits WWE Performance Center

– The Great One took a trip to the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday, as noted by Sami Zayn. Zayn posted a video to Twitter noting that he was restarting his #SamiForSyria campaign to get a new mobile clinic up and running in Syria. In the post, he noted that he was at the PC to get his shoulder looked at and “bumped into” The Rock.

There’s no word on why Rock was at the Center, though he did note that he was heading to the East Coast after a busy press day for his upcoming film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.