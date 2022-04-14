The Rock On What to Expect From the XFL Relaunch, Wishes He Could Have Played In It

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently weighed in on what to expect from the upcoming XFL relaunch. Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up! Podcast along with Dany Garcia about the relaunched league’s direction and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On wishing he could have played in the XFL: “I’ve got to tell you, I would have loved to have played for the XFL if the XFL was around when I was coming out of college. I would have loved to have played for the XFL, especially under this new iteration of the XFL. New ownership where we want to create a league of culture, a league of innovation. At the end of the day, I got involved with the XFL and became an XFL owner with Dany to help players’ dreams come true. It is to make player’s dreams come true, and to grow the game of football.”

:On what to expect out of the XFL: “I think the fans are going to see an exciting game of football. I think the fans are going to see high-level, high-quality football. To put a high-quality product on the field. But I also can tell you this, from a man who put his hands in the dirt, and to speak for Dany on a second, someone who, we grew up together at University of Miami. Dany knew me then, very well. As that dream of playing in the NFL and playing professional football, and that didn’t happen.

“But it was the work ethic and the drive that we grew up on. I think that this is going to be a reflection of this league. We are business people, yes, but we are scrappy, we are hungry, we are the hardest workers in the room. That is going to be a reflection of the XFL.”

On the coaches attached to the league: “These are credentialed guys, these are football guys who have a lot of pride in their experience, they have a lot of pride in the hard work that they put in with their own two hands. They have a lot of pride in coaching a team, and a lot of pride in winning. Dany has really taken time to speak to all the coaches, can’t wait to meet the coaches next week.

“And we’re excited about this, and excited about these coaches. But also, as you can see with these coaches here, there’s a real mentality that these coaches have, which I can appreciate, your fans can too, football fans. Dany spoke to them too as well. There’s a mentality, and there’s a real hunger with the coaches here that they have. So I am excited about this. They have great leadership qualities, they have great commitment to the game, so again, here we go, let’s see.”