The Rock Weighs In On What Has Big Dwayne Energy
The Rock is all about that BDE — Big Dwayne Energy — and he recently ran down a checklist of what things have that quality. The Great One has been using the term to promote ZOA Energy, and he posted a video where he’s rocking his classic fanny pack look and talks about how figure skating and recycling are BDE, while ghosting a date is not.
ZOA is the Rock’s energy drink, with the new campaign announced earlier this month.
And to think years ago, this asshole thought to himself, “damn I look good today” before leaving the house dressed like this 😂👊🏾🙋🏽♂️
BDE ❓❓
Everyone and everything’s got that BDE baby 🙀😈😉🫵🏾#BigDwayneEnergy#ZOAEnergy@zoaenergy
ps — very cool to see everyone’s insane… pic.twitter.com/2yBlpAztC4
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 27, 2024
