The Rock Will Be Honored At 4th Annual Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) has announced that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be given the HCA Trailblazer Award at the 4th annual Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. The event streams on the official HCA Facebook page and Youtube on March 5 at 8 PM ET. Here’s the press release:

DWAYNE JOHNSON TO BE HONORED AT THE 4TH ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CRITICS ASSOCIATION FILM AWARDS ON MARCH 5, 2021

Johnson to receive the “HCA Trailblazer Award”

Los Angeles, CA — (February 24, 2021) — The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) announced today that Dwayne Johnson will receive an honorary award at the 4th Annual HCA Film Awards Ceremony. The event will stream virtually on Friday, March 5, 2021 beginning at 5pm PT/8pm ET on the official HCA Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The HCA is pleased to reveal this year’s “HCA Trailblazer Award” recipient as Dwayne Johnson. The Trailblazer Award was created to highlight and celebrate actors and filmmakers who not only speak out about important topics, but are advocates for change. Dwayne Johnson started his illustrious career with just $7 to his name and ambition to be among the best in the world of sports and entertainment. Young Rock, a situation comedy based on extraordinary events throughout his life, is currently airing on NBC. His long and hard fought journey has led to him becoming one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, a successful entrepreneur and filmmaker and social media’s most followed American man in the world, using his platform to promote important conversations. During the pandemic, Dwayne made countless donations to frontline workers and first responders, and used his voice and recognition to lead the dialogue in the Black Lives Matter movement. Johnson is a long-time supporter of Make-A-Wish foundation and has been granting wishes for over two decades.

“Dwayne Johnson epitomizes everything our Trailblazer Award stands for,” said HCA Chairman Scott Menzel. “He goes above and beyond on many things in the world that actually matter and uses his voice to do good in a time most needed. We at the HCA can definitely ‘Smell what The Rock is Cookin’ and are incredibly honored to present him with this year’s award!”

On February 2, 2021, the organization released the full list of nominees for the 4th Annual HCA Film Awards. The winners will be announced during the virtual ceremony on Friday, March 5, 2021.

For more information on this year’s awards ceremony, please visit https://hollywoodcriticsassociation.com/.