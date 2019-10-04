The Rock Wins Fan Vote as Smackdown’s Greatest Superstar

– The Rock won a social media-voted tournament to name Smackdown’s greatest Superstar of all time. WWE announced that Rock beat John Cena in the finals of the tournament. You can see the brackets and the full announcement below:

The Rock is SmackDown’s greatest Superstar

Friday Night SmackDown is The Rock’s show, and thanks to your votes on WWE’s official Instagram Story, Facebook Story and Twitter page, he’s the greatest Superstar in the blue brand’s 20-year history.

Kicking off with 32 competitors, the SmackDown Greatest Superstar tournament vote came down to John Cena and The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment, with the Cenation and the millions (and millions) of The Rock’s fans showing strong support for their respective Team Blue icon. In the end, The People’s Champ lived up to his name, defeating Cena on all three platforms.

The Rock introduced the word “smackdown” into American pop culture and even played a major role in the word’s addition to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary in 2007. As the force behind its name, The Great One has been a cornerstone of SmackDown since its 1999 debut. Tonight, the blue brand’s greatest Superstar as decided by you, the WWE Universe, comes home when SmackDown kicks off a new era on FOX at 8/7 C.