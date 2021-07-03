The Rock Wishes He Had More Matches With Booker T in WWE

The Rock weighed in on one of his big regrets from his WWE run, and it’s that he never had a longer feud with Booker T. The Great One took to Twitter on Friday and responded to a tweet from Shane Helms, who said he was watching the Rock and Booker’s SummerSlam 2001 match. Helms said, “I wish these two woulda had more matches together” which brought a response from Rock.

Rock posted:

Thank you, brother. I do too actually. One of my biggest regrets was not having a long run w Book. He was one of my fav workers and the best pure athlete I’ve ever wrestled. Fluid, sharp, believable movements and work style. I always say his moves had a rare swagger.