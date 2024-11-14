The Rock Says He Would Show People WrestleMania 1 To Explain Pro Wrestling

The Rock says WrestleMania 1 is the event he would show prospective fans to explain the concept of wrestling. The WWE star and actor recently spoke with Complex and was asked what show he would show a non-fan to best explain pro wrestling to, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On what event he would show non-fans to explain wrestling: “Come check out a WrestleMania. Come with me and check out a WrestleMania. We’ve worked for the entire year, storyline after storyline, good vs. bad, ups and downs, ebbs and flows. It’s all going to culminate to this big event in a big stadium. There is going to be fireworks, explosions.”

On which WrestleMania he would show them: “WrestleMania 1. Madison Square Garden. Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.”