The Rock Comments On His Wrestlemania 40 Training Camp, Says It Kicked His Ass

In an interview with The Will Cain Show (via Wrestling Inc), The Rock spoke about his full training camp for tonight’s Wrestlemania 40 main event and how it did a number on him. Rock will team with Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

He said: “The training has kicked my a** for weeks now. I went into a full training camp for about six [weeks], this is my final week. Obviously, we have WrestleMania in a day or two and the training camp has been tough, there is nothing that you can do to prepare your body to be suplexed and slammed and thrown around in that ring, nothing. You know I’m no spring chicken; I’m a summer rooster, I’m no spring chicken, so I’ve had some great guys who have been helping me throughout my training camp. So it’s a combination of will, of training hard, getting my cardio right, getting my oxygen right, I have to control my breathing in this match. We could go — without giving too much away — we could go an hour.“