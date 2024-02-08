wrestling / News

The Rock Says Tonight’s Wrestlemania Press Conference Will Be ‘Talked About Forever’

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown The Rock Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

WWE posted a video of The Rock arriving in Las Vegas for tonight’s Wrestlemania 40 press conference at the T-Mobile Arena.

As he got off the plane, Rock said: “Welcome to Vegas. I have a feeling this press conference will be talked about forever. Signing off, the long gamer.

