The Rock On Potential WrestleMania Match With Roman Reigns: “It Feels Like The One That Would Make Sense”

In a new video on his YouTube channel (h/t Fightful), The Rock discussed potentially returning for a WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns.

Of course, Reigns’ recent heel turn has sparked plenty of speculation about future opponents, with some wondering if The Rock could eventually return to WWE for a matchup with his cousin.

“You know, you and I have talked about this,” Rock said. “It’s so funny how a lot of people always say ‘Well if you were to go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?’ It feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman in terms of box office draw.”

When asked about who would win the proposed match between he and Reigns, The Rock gave a few laughs and suggested that he knew exactly what that discussion would be like with WWE.

“Well, I’ll tell you this right now, I know how that works and I’m not going down that road,” he said. “Because I know how that conversation goes.’Listen, here’s what we’re thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania, but listen, before you guys say anything, then on the next one, that’s when…’ But you what, the truth is, I would be honored to not only share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE, but of course man, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.”