The Rock On Being Grateful For His WWE Career, How It Forced Him To Listen To What Fans Wanted

In a recent interview on ET Canada, The Rock discussed being grateful for his WWE career, how his WWE experience forced him to listen to what fans wanted, and much more. You can read his comments below.

The Rock on being grateful for the time he spent in WWE: “I don’t take any of this for granted. I came from that world and love that world of pro wrestling. I grew up in that world of pro wrestling. I cut my teeth there and had my debut many moons ago in New York City, Madison Square Garden, Survivor Series for WWE. I always say, if you’re a wrestling fan, then you understand. If you’re not a wrestling fan and you don’t understand, that’s totally cool. But the context I like to give people is, I have been a lucky and blessed man to have the career I’ve been able to have over the years.”

On how WWE forced him to listen to what fans wanted: “The greatest connection than the one I have with the audience, and it all started there in that world. It forced me to think on my toes, live crowd, talking shit, but it also forced me to listen. That was another thing too – really listen to the crowd. I would want to go one way, and I’d say something, but I would hear the reaction and go, ‘Ah, maybe I should go this way.’ And then I would go that way. My time in WWE will always, always have such a special place in my heart and that’s why I love going back whenever I’m able to. Go out with the microphone, ‘If ya smell,’ and do the whole thing.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ET Canada with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.