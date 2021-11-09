The Rock Recalls WWE Mass Producing Elbow Pads When He Started Using People’s Elbow

The Rock has thrown a lot of elbow pads into crowds over the years, and he revealed that WWE began making them en masse once the People’s Elbow became a thing. The Great One took to Twitter to respond to a pondering by Shane Taylor about whether Rock had an “elbow pad budget” for the pad that he would pull off his arm and throw into the crowd before delivering his finisher.

In response, Rock wrote:

”Great question and I too, often intellectualize after my workout

Once I started throwing the my elbow pads out into the crowd, we just started producing them (WWE). We sold them nightly as merch, and I, of course would toss them in my finish.

I also gave hundreds away weekly”