The Rock Comments on WWE Raw Appearance, Says ‘It All Hits Differently’

The Rock took to social media on Tuesday to comment on his WWE return on Raw. The People’s Champion of course appeared on last night’s Day 1 episode of Raw, taking out Jinder Mahal and teasing a confrontation with Roman Reigns.

Rock posted to his Twitter account today, writing:

“It all hits differently.

The theme, the crowd, the connection, the reaction, the electricity, the chills.

Helluva way to bring in 2024. Grateful, blessed & inspired to forever be, the People’s Champ. @WWE #WWERaw”