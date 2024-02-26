wrestling / News
The Rock Announces Two More Smackdown Appearances
February 26, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, The Rock announced that he will appear at two more episodes of WWE Smackdown next month. It was previously reported that he will be on the March 1 episode from Glendale, AZ. He will now also appear on the March 8 (Dallas) and March 15 (Memphis) episodes.
He wrote: “You can feel the uptick, excitement, energy & disruption happing now in pro wrestling.
It’s super fucking cool to see. Glendale, Arizona. SOLD OUT. Your city will never be the same. Up next: DALLAS • March 8th, MEMPHIS • March 15th #Smackdown #FINALLY #Greatness #Bloodline LIVE on FOX 8/7c FRIDAY NIGHT”
