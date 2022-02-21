The Rock Comments On XFL Forming Partnership With The NFL

As previously noted, the XFL has formed a new partnership with the NFL, with the two sides set to work together to advance the game of football. The Rock, who along with Dany Garcia and his partners at Redbird Capital purchased the XFL a few years ago, has since commented on the working agreement with the NFL.

Rock took to Twitter to share his excitement for the deal and express why the players will always be his top priority.

“Exciting time in football as our @XFL2023 will join forces with the

@NFL to collaborate on innovation opportunities to expand & grow the game of football. As an XFL owner, my #1 priority will always be the players,” he wrote.

You can view his tweet below.