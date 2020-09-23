The Rock Says XFL Represents Opportunity, Teases Playing in a Game

The Rock is looking ahead to the future of the XFL now that he’s a co-owner of it, and even teased the idea of playing in a game. The actor and former wrestler posted to Instagram on Wednesday with a picture of him training with his new XFL weight belt and discussed what his acaquisition of the brand along with Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital means to him, both in terms of providing opportunities and maybe even getting on the field himself.

Rock posted:

“Sweatin’ in paradise with my new XFL belt and extra motivation.

XFL is much more than a big business acquisition – it represents an idea.

The idea of opportunity.

As an owner of the XFL, that’s my priority – create opportunities for players to live out their dreams, feed their families and ball out – XFL style.

I was a good football player with great “upper body violence” as my coach, Ed Orgeron loved to call it 😈💪🏾, so maybe I’ll be the first owner in pro football history to actually suit up and play in the game.

No doubt, I’ll get my ass whupped 🤣but at least I’m goin’ out on my shield – XFL style🛡

What a wild, unpredictable journey life can be and I got nothing but excitement and gratitude to create these opportunities for other players and people 🙏🏾

@danygarciaco and ownership let’s roll.”