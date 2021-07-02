The Rock’s Disney+ Series Behind the Attraction Debuts This Month

The Rock’s upcoming Disney+ series Behind the Attraction, which was announced last month, will debut on the streaming service on July 16. The series is produced by the Rock, Dani Garcia and Seven Bucks Productions and looks at the history and creation of the rides in Disney parks.

The Rock said in a statement: “Since 1955, when Disneyland first opened its doors, the rides and attractions have been impacting generations in such a fun and magical way around the world. This first-of-its-kind series will bring you behind the scenes to experience and celebrate how these beloved attractions creatively came to be. Hope to make Walt and the ‘mouse house’ proud with this one.”

The first season will include ten one-hour episodes looking at:

* The Jungle Cruise

* Star Tours

* Disney Castles

* The Haunted Mansion

* Space Mountain

* The Disneyland Hotel

* The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

* It’s A Small World

* The Hall of Presidents

* The Monorail and Transportation Systems