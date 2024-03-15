The Rock’s Grandmother, Lia Maivia, Rumored For WWE Hall of Fame Induction

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lia Maivia, the grandmother of The Rock, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. While WWE has yet to announce the news, this would make her the final inductee in the Class of 2024. She joins Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Barry Windham & Mike Rotunda, Muhammad Ali and Thunderbolt Patterson. The induction ceremony happens on April 5 after that night’s episode of Smackdown and will stream on Peacock.

The WON notes that Maivia was confirmed by their WWE sources. The Rock will do the induction speech. Maivia was the promoter of Polynesian Pro Wrestling, which include Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson, among its stars.

It was noted that while Bray Wyatt has been rumored to go in this year, his status is ‘uncertain’.