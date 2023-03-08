The Rock’s Tequila Brand Is Now An Official XFL Sponsor

It was the partnership that had to happen eventually. The XFL has sent out a press release to announce that the Rock’s Teremana Tequila brand is now an official sponsor. The Rock is also a part-owner of the XFL, along with Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital.

XFL ANNOUNCES TEREMANA TEQUILA AS THE OFFICIAL AND EXCLUSIVE TEQUILA OF THE LEAGUE

08 Mar 2023

ARLINGTON, TX — March 8, 2023 — The XFL today announced that Teremana Tequila – the ultra-premium, small-batch tequila brand founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia – will be the League’s Official and Exclusive Tequila Partner. Fans will be able to enjoy Teremana on game day and at select League activations throughout the XFL season.

“Teremana and the XFL are both deeply committed to creating authentic, shared experiences and cultivating meaningful connections,” said Dany Garcia, XFL Chairwoman and Owner and Teremana Co-Founder. “I’m delighted to bring these synergistic brands together, inviting our audience to experience Teremana’s exceptional quality first-hand through fan-centric activations all season long.”

“It’s very humbling to see two of our brands officially come together to form this exciting partnership,” added Dwayne Johnson, XFL Owner and Teremana Co-Founder. “The XFL and Teremana share a common mission and values that are deeply personal to me. Both brands are built on passion, authenticity, and a strong commitment to delivering quality experiences and opportunities for everyone. We created Teremana to be enjoyed during life’s ups, downs, and everything in between. It’s a privilege to now see it enjoyed by our fans throughout all XFL games and events, and I look forward to raising a glass with all of them and as always, having some fun!”

Teremana Tequila is available in three expressions: blanco, reposado, and añejo. Each expression has received critical acclaim and Teremana has won over 17 of the leading spirits awards since it launched in March 2020. The XFL will be Teremana’s first official partnership with a professional sports league.

“Authenticity and accessibility are at the core of our business, from producing ultra-premium tequila in the traditional method using copper stills, to who we choose to align with,” said Teremana CEO, Richard Black. “Partnering with the XFL is a natural fit for Teremana and I can’t wait to see the synergy between the brands come to life. We look forward to pushing boundaries together.”

“We are excited to welcome Teremana as the Official and Exclusive Tequila of the League,” said XFL President Russ Brandon. “We value our partners and together we can provide great opportunities for our fans and find exciting and memorable ways to integrate Teremana’s product into our game day experience.”

About Teremana

Teremana is an ultra-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. It is crafted at Destileria Teremana De Agave in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With three expressions – a blanco, reposado, and now an añejo – its name loosely translates as ‘spirit of the earth,’ from the Latin word ‘terra,’ meaning earth, and the Polynesian word ‘mana,’ meaning spirit. Made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills, Teremana has been named, ‘the tequila of the people’.

About XFL

The XFL is a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and an enhanced 360-degree game experience. Anchored in world-class football, the XFL brings entertainment and innovation to advance the sport, expand player opportunities, and change the way that fans experience the game. The XFL has eight teams in Arlington (TX), Houston (TX), Las Vegas (NV), Orlando (FL), San Antonio (TX), Seattle (WA), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C.. The XFL is owned by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners and launched in February 2023.