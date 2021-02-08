The Rock’s University of Miami Rookie Card Sells For $45,000

Back in December, it was reported that a rare football trading card featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during his time at the University of Miami sold for $14,000. During his 1994 season, tuna company Bumble Bee produced a set of cards featuring players from the team like Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp and Bob Marley’s son Rohan.

In a post on Instagram, The Rock revealed that another of those rare cards has sold for $45,000, a huge increase from just two months ago.

He wrote: “This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card’s value continues to rise has become so surreal to me,” wrote The Rock. “Playing in the @NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream. Of course, neither dream came true for me but years later… On SUPER BOWL Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K!! Congrats to the winning bidder! I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost on me one bit.”