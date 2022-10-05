The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay

– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Bobby Lashley was in that match, he got fired. You know why? He b*****d about getting half a million dollars for that match. Bobby Lashley could not wrestle a lick back then, now he’s pretty good, but he couldn’t wrestle really good back then. He f*****g complained about getting half a million, dude. Vince is like, ‘you’re fired.’ Didn’t take him back for years. He’s over as s**t now.”

Lashley, with Donald Trump in his corner, defeated Umaga. As a result, Vince McMahon was forced to shave his head. WWE initially announced Lashley’s release from the company in February 2008. Lashley eventually returned to WWE in 2018.