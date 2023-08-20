wrestling / News

The Sandman Says He Hasn’t Had Any Contact With AEW for a Potential Appearance

August 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Sandman The Wrestling Code Image Credit: Virtual Basement

– During a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, former WWE and ECW star The Sandman was asked if he’d been in contact with AEW for a possible appearance. According to The Sandman (via Fightful), he hasn’t spoken to anyone in AEW.

The ECW OG stated, “I’ve never talked to anybody in AEW, just so you know. Then again, I don’t even know if they’d have my phone number. I’m so far out of the business. It’s crazy.”

Some of The Sandman’s ECW contemporaries who recently appeared in AEW include Rob Van Dam and Sabu.

