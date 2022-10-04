wrestling / News

The Sandman Says He’s Writing a Book About His Career

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW The Sandman - Kings of Colosseum Image Credit: MLW

– During a recent virtual Captain’s Corner signing (via WrestlingInc.com), ECW legend The Sandman noted that he’s working on a book about his career. When asked on how close he’s come to death, The Sandman stated, “It’s more than twice, I’m saving them for the book. You’re never gonna get all [the stories] at once, they’re going to be in one chapter.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Sandman, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading