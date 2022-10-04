wrestling / News
The Sandman Says He’s Writing a Book About His Career
October 4, 2022
– During a recent virtual Captain’s Corner signing (via WrestlingInc.com), ECW legend The Sandman noted that he’s working on a book about his career. When asked on how close he’s come to death, The Sandman stated, “It’s more than twice, I’m saving them for the book. You’re never gonna get all [the stories] at once, they’re going to be in one chapter.”
