The Sandman Claims WWE Never Asked Him To Sign A Legends Contract
January 9, 2025 | Posted by
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), former ECW wrestler The Sandman said that he has never been approached by WWE to sign a legends contract like other former wrestlers. Sandman wrestled in WWE from 2005 to 2007.
He said: “I don’t have a legends deal. No I…I never heard anybody say anything good about that legends deal. But they didn’t even ask me…I don’t even care anyway.“
