WWE News: The Shield Special Will Be 90 Minutes, Nikki Cross vs. The Wicked Twin, Ricochet’s WWE Network Pick

– The Shield’s Final Chapter WWE Network special this Sunday will be ninety minutes long according to its listing on the schedule. WWE has sent out an email promoting the special. It reads:

WATCH THE SHIELD’S FINAL CHAPTER THIS SUNDAY ON WWE NETWORK

In what will be the groundbreaking faction’s FINAL match together, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Universal Champion Seth Rollins will team up for a special event, The Shield’s Final Chapter, streaming LIVE this Sunday, April 21, at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on WWE Network. Don’t miss the legendary trio’s final ride together in WWE.

The Shield will face the team of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin. Also, Finn Bálor will be in action to defend the Intercontinental Championship.

– Nikki Cross has posted a video online that shows her and Killian Dain hunting for her ‘wicked twin.’

You need to help me find her, this this…this changeling…this doppelgänger!

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Ricochet, who recommends his episode of Table For 3 with Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole.