– The action has already started at Globe Life Field during the AEW All In Texas: Zero Hour pre-show. The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Ross & Marshall Von Erich) beat the team of Shane Taylor Promotions. The Von Erichs’ father, Kevin Von Erich appeared in The Sons of Texas’ corner. Also, Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes came out to help turn the tide in their favor and offer reinforcements.

As previously noted, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara will now be in action on the main card. They will compete against each other for the vacant TNT Championship in a Fatal 4-Way bout against Daniel Garcia and Kyle Fletcher. Tony Khan revealed that Adam Cole is injured and not cleared to compete tonight, stripping Cole of the TNT Championship. The new Fatal 4-Way match was then announced to crown a new champion.

The Zero Hour pre-show is still ongoing. AEW All In Texas will air later tonight live on pay-per-view. You can view some clips from the pre-show match below: