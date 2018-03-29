wrestling / News
WWE News: The Soul Rebels Perform Bobby Roode’s Theme, The Revival Is Looking to Win The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
– Bourbon Street band The Soul Rebels has been performing various WWE theme songs on the streets of New Orleans to generate buzz for WrestleMania 34. Here they are playing Bobby Roode’s theme…
– Dash Wilder posted the following on Twitter, commenting that the Revival winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 is their goal. Wilder, Scott Dawson, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Tye Dillinger are confirmed for the match.
2017 didn’t go the way we imagined. We’re aware. Wrestlemania is where we rewrite all that. We’re still the absolute best. It’s not even close. Two best friends, one winner. #ATGMBR#TheRevival pic.twitter.com/gUSYRt79lS
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) March 29, 2018