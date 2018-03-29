 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Soul Rebels Perform Bobby Roode’s Theme, The Revival Is Looking to Win The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

March 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bobby Roode's Bobby Roode WWE Smackdown

– Bourbon Street band The Soul Rebels has been performing various WWE theme songs on the streets of New Orleans to generate buzz for WrestleMania 34. Here they are playing Bobby Roode’s theme…

– Dash Wilder posted the following on Twitter, commenting that the Revival winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 is their goal. Wilder, Scott Dawson, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Tye Dillinger are confirmed for the match.

article topics :

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Bobby Roode, The Revival, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading