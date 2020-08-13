wrestling / News

The Steiner Bros. Set for Virtual Gimmick Table Appearance

August 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Steiner Bros. Rick Scott Steiner Brothers The Steiners

– Wrestling legends Rick and Scott Steiner, the Steiner Bros., will be appearing together on the Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table livestream later tonight. The stream starts tonight at 7:00 pm EST on the Highspots Facebook page.

