The Steiner Bros. Set for Virtual Gimmick Table Appearance
August 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Wrestling legends Rick and Scott Steiner, the Steiner Bros., will be appearing together on the Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table livestream later tonight. The stream starts tonight at 7:00 pm EST on the Highspots Facebook page.
