The Street Profits Share How They Handle Bobby Lashley’s Advice

Appearing recently on The Bump, The Street Profits shared their thoughts on learning from Bobby Lashley and how his direction will allow them to improve (per Wrestling Inc). Angelo Dawkins offered some details from the aftermath of the pair’s defeat by Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, while Montez Ford explained the tension of treading new ground under Lashley’s leadership. You can find a few highlights and watch the full episode below.

Dawkins on the match against Mysterio and Escobar: “Truth be told, I hesitated [in the match with Mysterio and Escobar]. That was a golden opportunity to take advantage and I felt like I was already in control. At that point, in that moment of time, I was thinking, ‘Not like this, not like this.’ But how many times can me and him always take the high road and then get the bottom end of the stick? Sometimes you kind of wonder if Bobby was just the GPS to get us to that said place and I made a suspect left and went the opposite direction. Now, what he said was true. We got to be able to pull the trigger.”

Ford on breaking new ground for themselves through Lashley’s guidance: “He’s [Lashley] ushered us to this new realm of finding ourselves. For a very long time, we’ve had success but at a certain point, it seems like we’ve plateaued. I feel like Bobby is trying to show his way of trying to usher us into a new level, a new era, a new realm, a new zone. Sometimes it’s okay to question a couple of things when you’re hesitant about it. Especially if you’ve never traveled that path before. You don’t want to end up in a Jimmy Uso situation where you burn so many bridges you can’t travel, but tread lightly and figure out, ‘What’s happening here? Is this what we’re doing?'”