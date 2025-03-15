– As noted, The Street Profits are champions once again. They defeated #DIY on last night’s WWE SmackDown to win the WWE Tag Team Championships. After the match, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video about their victory. Below are some highlights:

Angelo Dawkins on how their title win feels: “Man, unreal. Unreal. A couple days ago, I went to go see Real Madrid versus Athletico Madrid. And watching their resilience on the pitch was something special. You know what I’m saying? It motivated me to come out here and put on the show especially in Barcelona. You know what I’m saying? A la Street Prophets. Hinato mas, baby.”

Montez Ford on how their job just started: “I know, all week we’ve been talking about jobs not finished.

Job’s not finished, but guess what? Jobs just started. We the new WWE Tag Team Champions.”

Dawkins on how they plan to keep the belts: “We ain’t losing these no time soon. So like we said, any team that want to get in our way, try to get a shot at these titles, we putting y’all in the dirt, ten toes down.

Street Profits, bar none. Fade all. We want the smoke.”

The Street Profits also discussed about going out to celebrate their title win.