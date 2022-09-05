The Street Profits Deny Speculation On A Split

Speaking in an interview on Inside The Ropes, The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) addressed rumors of a possible split between the pair in the aftermath of their failure to gain the tag team title at WWE Money in the Bank and at SummerSlam (per Fightful). Ford has also caught buzz for having potential as a singles star, lending to the speculation. You can see the full interview and read a few highlights below.

Ford on the rumors of a breakup: “Honestly don’t understand man, to be honest. I think the first time I heard about it was an interview, maybe last week, the week before last. Like dang, man. Both of us are just staying focused on the task at hand. We don’t have the Raw Tag Team Championships anymore, which we never lost. We’re trying to regain back the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, trying to accomplish something we never did before, which is win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. So just with that task at hand, dealing with fatherhood for both of us, dealing with wives and everything else, I don’t think we’re really worried about splitting because we already got a whole bunch of stuff on our plate as it is. Again, on top of that, it takes away the focus of what we’re trying to do. Thinking about ‘Solo this, solo that.’ The draft hasn’t even happened yet. We’re just staying focused, take care of these babies, trying to get that bag.”

Dawkins on the pair’s history and goals: “Absolutely. I mean, we brothers, you know what I’m saying? We’ve been brothers since NXT, so it means a lot. Also following what the New Day did. They’re still together, but they’ve also had their little singles runs, but they’ve always had each other’s back no matter what. So we’re brothers at the end of the day, we got each other’s back no matter what, and we just focused on being Raw Tag Team Champions and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.”