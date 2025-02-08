The Street Profits Explain Royal Rumble Attack On WWE Smackdown

The Street Profits gave an explanation for their attack of #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns at the Royal Rumble on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The Profits attacked both teams during their match at Saturday’s PPV, and they gave an explanation for their actions in a vignette on Friday’s show.

Dawkins they wouldn’t have had to do what they did if the Machine Guns hadn’t stolen their spot and that #DIY’s days were numbered. Dawkins said that they were tired of being screwed over every time they got close to the titles, and Ford said they he was feeling Dawkins’ passion and they are pissed off. The noted that he was sick of teams breaking up and getting back together when they came to the realization the grass isn’t greener in singles competition and that they’ve always been together. They said the violence will be televised and God have mercy on everyone else’s souls, because they want the smoke.