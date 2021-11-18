The Street Profits on Their Survivor Series Dream Team Picks, Their Most Anticipated Matchups for This Weekend

– Speaking to Mack Mania, WWE Superstars The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) discussed WWE Survivor Series and making up their Survivor Series dream teams. Below are some highlights from The Street Profits (via WrestlingInc.com):

Montez Ford on his Survivor Series dream team: “Roman, Cena and The Rock. No one’s beating that team.”

Dawkins on his dream team picks: “I’ve got Stone Cold, Rock and you know what? I gotta go to Undertaker.”

Ford on which match they are looking forward to the most this weekend: “We definitely want to see the tag team match. Last year we actually was in the tag team match against The New Day, in which we came out victorious. So I know those spots of letting the world know who is the cream of the crop when it comes to tag teams, especially with who’s the champions at the time. That’s a very high profile match. I know for us, for me specifically, I’m definitely looking forward to that match. Also, of course, the Universal Title and the WWE Championship match between Big E and Roman Reigns. So it’s definitely going to be those two matches. Obviously the women’s traditional elimination match. Bianca’s involved in that match as well. And then the men’s traditional match as well. Just the whole card in general. But definitely the tag team match.”

Ford on if wife Bianca Belair, who designs her own gear, has ideas on getting into the fashion world: “Most definitely. She’s very into wardrobe design, costume design. I remember, we and the kids went to go see Cruella. And in that movie, obviously, she’s this big fashion designer. And I remember how inspired she (Bianca) was by that movie. But she’s been like that for as long as I’ve known her. And she definitely wants to take it and turn it into what they did in the movie, and eventually come out with her own customized designer clothes and line. She’s already made, for gear, she’s got tons of gear she hasn’t worn yet. She’s actually made me some stuff that I haven’t worn yet, like pants and suits and different stuff. I’ve got my own personal tailor. It’s great man, it’s dope. She definitely wants to expand and eventually do something where she’s doing some Louis Vuitton and Gucci type. I think she’s already on that level when she crafts it herself. She sees something or she has an image in her head, and she goes and makes it happen. It’s a gift man.”