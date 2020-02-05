wrestling / News
WWE News: The Street Profits On This Week’s Episode of the Bump, Matt Hardy Gets Youtube Button Award, The Bella Twins Have Mocktails
February 5, 2020
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online. It features The Street Profits, Bianca Belair and Josiah Williams, and runs for 90 minutes.
– Matt Hardy has posted a new video in which he unboxes his Youtube Button Award, which he got for having over 250,000 subscribers.
– The Bella Twins have also posted a new video, in which they drink ‘mocktails’.
