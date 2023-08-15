The Street Profits On the Pros & Cons Of WWE Tag Team Titles Being Unified

The Street Profits recently weighed in on the pluses and minuses of the WWE Tag Team Championships being unified and more. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins spoke with the New York Post and during the interview they were asked about the titles being unified and defended on both Raw and Smackdown. You can check out the highlights below:

Ford on the tag titles being unified: “I love both sides. With the tag team titles split, there are more opportunities for tag teams to have tag-team title matches and be involved in separate brands and you get different feuds. The other end of it is like, having both tag team titles merged together just makes the importance of the tag team championships as a whole more important because it’s that one supreme tag team that everyone is gunning for.”

Dawkins on whether he prefers the titles being unified or not: “It’s hard to choose. Obviously, you want to get more opportunities out there at the same time, nothing is better than being the mountain top of the tag team division.”