The Street Profits Win Fatal 4-Way Match At Wrestlemania 39 (Pics, Clips)
The Wrestlemania Showcase ended well for the Street Profits as they defeated three other teams in a Fatal 4-Way match. After a match that saw nearly everyone fly (including Ivar and Braun Strowman), it was Montez Ford who scored the pin on Ricochet with a frog splash.
The @Xfinity Highlight of the Night gets us ready for the Men's #WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match! pic.twitter.com/LPslZm8oTB
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
What a #WrestleMania feat of strength by @WWEGable! 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/cMIq76557p
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
EVERYONE felt that one!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ZYVouJr9lj
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
What a match!@AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are victorious in the Men's #WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match! pic.twitter.com/bwjMAthLZ8
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
