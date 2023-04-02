wrestling / News

The Street Profits Win Fatal 4-Way Match At Wrestlemania 39 (Pics, Clips)

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Street Profits Wrestlemania Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestlemania Showcase ended well for the Street Profits as they defeated three other teams in a Fatal 4-Way match. After a match that saw nearly everyone fly (including Ivar and Braun Strowman), it was Montez Ford who scored the pin on Ricochet with a frog splash.

