The Switchblades vs. The Wolves Set For Wrestling Revolver Cage of Horrors

Wrestling Revolver has announced a match between the Switchblades and The Wolves for their Cage of Horrors event on July 9. The show happens at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, IA. The Switchblades, Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan, were set to reunite at WR Tales From the Ring last October, but Callihan was injured.

🚨BREAKING🚨 It's OFFICIALLY HAPPENING!? Signed for 7/9#CageOfHorrors@HorizonEventsC1

LIVE on @FiteTV 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING DREAM MATCH. 🗡️The Switchblades🗡️

Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan Vs. 🇺🇸The Wolves🐺

Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards!