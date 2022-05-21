wrestling / News

The Switchblades vs. The Wolves Set For Wrestling Revolver Cage of Horrors

May 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestling Revolver has announced a match between the Switchblades and The Wolves for their Cage of Horrors event on July 9. The show happens at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, IA. The Switchblades, Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan, were set to reunite at WR Tales From the Ring last October, but Callihan was injured.

