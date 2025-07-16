The System Appear On WWE NXT, Brawl With DarkState

The System made a trip to Tuesday night to take out their aggressions on DarkState at this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Myers, JDC, and Eddie Edwards make an appearance, as they came down to the ring as Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin battled Joe Hendry, Trick Williams, and Mike Santana.

The attack resulted in the match being thrown out and officials came out to separate the groups. The attack was payback for DatkState previously attacking The System on TNA Impact and comes as TNA is set to present Slammiversary 2025 this weekend.