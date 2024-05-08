wrestling / News

The System Championship Celebration Set For Tomorrow’s TNA Impact

May 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced that a championship celebration for The System will happen on tomorrow’s Impact on AXS TV. Every member of the faction has a championship: Moose is the TNA World champion, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers are the tag team champions and Alisha Edwards is one-half of the Knockouts tag team champions with Masha Slamovich. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Speedball Mountain vs. ABC
* Jonathan Gresham in action
* The System championship celebration

