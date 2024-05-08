wrestling / News
The System Championship Celebration Set For Tomorrow’s TNA Impact
May 8, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced that a championship celebration for The System will happen on tomorrow’s Impact on AXS TV. Every member of the faction has a championship: Moose is the TNA World champion, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers are the tag team champions and Alisha Edwards is one-half of the Knockouts tag team champions with Masha Slamovich. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Speedball Mountain vs. ABC
* Jonathan Gresham in action
* The System championship celebration
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV!
The Systems Championship Celebration@Myers_Wrestling @TheMooseNation @MrsAIPAlisha @TheEddieEdwards pic.twitter.com/A5NyGMQloJ
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 8, 2024
