The System Will Kick Off This Week’s Episode of TNA Impact
June 19, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced that The System (Moose, Eddie & Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers) will open this week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Chicago Street Fight: Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Steel
* Spitfire vs. The Hex
* PCO and Steph De Lander go on a date
* The System will kick off the show
The System kicks off #TNAiMPACT Thursday at 8/7c on TNA+ and @AXSTV! @Myers_Wrestling @TheMooseNation @MrsAIPAlisha @TheEddieEdwards pic.twitter.com/WGaEDi0dUy
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 19, 2024
