wrestling / News

The System Will Kick Off This Week’s Episode of TNA Impact

June 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced that The System (Moose, Eddie & Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers) will open this week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Chicago Street Fight: Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Steel
* Spitfire vs. The Hex
* PCO and Steph De Lander go on a date
* The System will kick off the show

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading