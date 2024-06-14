wrestling / News

The System Visit the Hardy Compound On TNA Impact, Face Past Demons

June 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Edwards Werewolf TNA Impact 6-13-24 Image Credit: TNA

The System took a trip to the Hardy Compound on this week’s TNA Impact and were confronted with demons from their past. The group accepted Matt Hardy’s invitation to visit the compound on Thursday’s show and found themselves confronted with the chaos that often comes from visiting the reality-warping compound.

The segments saw Bryan Myers confronted by King Maxel and a skeleton of Edge, memories of his WWE losing streak and more, and got speared by the skeleton before Maxel leg dropped him. Eddie Edwards was attacked by Lord Wolfgang and transformed into a werewolf, while Alisha Edwards encountered Queen Rebecca and Gothic Baby. Finally, Matt Hardy threw Moose into Lake of Reincarnation and came out as his NFL past before Matt gave him the Twist of Fate. The group was then teleported back outside the compound where they were back to normal.

