wrestling
The System Win World Tag Team Titles At TNA Victory Road
The System regained the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Victory Road on Friday night. Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards defeated ABC to win the titles back on the TNA+ event. Alisha Edwards distracted an injured Chris Bey by grabbing his leg, which allowed Edwards to hit the Boston Knee Party for the win.
The win marks Myers’ third run with the titles and Edwards’ seventh. They ended ABC’s third reign at 55 days; they defeated Edwards and Myers to capture the titles at Slammiversary.
