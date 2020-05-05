The Titan Games Season 2 Full Titans & Competitors Lists Revealed: Tyron Woodley, Dasha Fuentes, More

– Men’s Health released a new article spotlighting the full list of Titans and competitors for season 2 of the competition reality show, The Titan Games, which is hosted and produced by former WWE Superstar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Titans:

Claressa Shields

Joe Thomas

Victor Cruz

Jessie Graff

Hannah Teter

Tyron Woodley

Alexis Balliet

Competitors:

Bartley Weaver IV

Blake Wright

Chantae McMillan

Dani Speegle

Dr. Jaime Seeman

Jessica Weatherby

Dr. Kaleb Redden

Matthew Chan

Michael Hewitt

Eric Palicia

Exodus Rogers

Jamara Garrett

Kelly Stone

Kelly Valdez

Lindsey Hamm

Margaux Alvarez

Mitch Harrison

Natalie Talbert

Noah Palicia

Robbie Rodriguez

Wayne Skivington

Andrew Hanus

Blake Broadhurst

Courtney Roselle

Cynthia Gauthier

Dasha Kuret

Haley Johnson

Joshua Porter

Kareem Brinson

Michelle Lewis

Nadi Carey

Ryan Steenberg

Shantal Athill

Steven Shelby

William Sutton

As seen in the above list, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is on the Titans list for this season. As previously reported, AEW broadcaster and WWE alumni Dasha Gonzalez (aka Dasha Funetes in WWE) is on the competitors list this season.

The new season of The Titan Games debuts on May 25 on NBC.