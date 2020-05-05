wrestling / News
The Titan Games Season 2 Full Titans & Competitors Lists Revealed: Tyron Woodley, Dasha Fuentes, More
– Men’s Health released a new article spotlighting the full list of Titans and competitors for season 2 of the competition reality show, The Titan Games, which is hosted and produced by former WWE Superstar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Titans:
Claressa Shields
Joe Thomas
Victor Cruz
Jessie Graff
Hannah Teter
Tyron Woodley
Alexis Balliet
Competitors:
Bartley Weaver IV
Blake Wright
Chantae McMillan
Dani Speegle
Dr. Jaime Seeman
Jessica Weatherby
Dr. Kaleb Redden
Matthew Chan
Michael Hewitt
Eric Palicia
Exodus Rogers
Jamara Garrett
Kelly Stone
Kelly Valdez
Lindsey Hamm
Margaux Alvarez
Mitch Harrison
Natalie Talbert
Noah Palicia
Robbie Rodriguez
Wayne Skivington
Andrew Hanus
Blake Broadhurst
Courtney Roselle
Cynthia Gauthier
Dasha Kuret
Haley Johnson
Joshua Porter
Kareem Brinson
Michelle Lewis
Nadi Carey
Ryan Steenberg
Shantal Athill
Steven Shelby
William Sutton
As seen in the above list, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is on the Titans list for this season. As previously reported, AEW broadcaster and WWE alumni Dasha Gonzalez (aka Dasha Funetes in WWE) is on the competitors list this season.
The new season of The Titan Games debuts on May 25 on NBC.
