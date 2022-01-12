The Tonight Show Mocks Hulk Hogan For Recent COVID Vaccine Comment

As we previously reported, Hulk Hogan received backlash online after suggesting that recent celebrity deaths like Bob Saget, Betty White and Sidney Poitier were due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

He wrote at the time: “100% Betty and Sidney were also jabed their dropping like flies but they’ll never say it.”

He’s already been mocked online and now the Hulkster found himself mocked by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last night.