The Underaker Responds to Bollywood Actor Who Fought the Imposter Undertaker in Film

– Former WWE Superstar The Undertaker had an exchange with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who previously appeared in the 1996 Indian film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, during which Kumar had a fight scene with The Undertaker, but it wasn’t Mark Calaway. Instead it was Brian Lee, who previously played the role of the “impostor” version for WWE in 1994 (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

Kumar celebrated the 25th anniversary of the film, and he posted on Twitter, “Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker!” Kumar also noted that Lee portrayed the version of the wrestler in the film. He stated, “A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film.”

Later on, the real McCoy, Mark Calaway, responded to Kumar on social media. He wrote, “Ha! Tell me when you’re ready for a REAL rematch!” Kumar later responded, “Let me check on my insurance and get back [to you], bro!”

You can view that exchange below:

A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!

A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film 😊 pic.twitter.com/w7J5z3QGBQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2021