The Undertaker: 30 Moments in 30 Years

With this year’s Survivor Series marking 30 years in the WWE for the Undertaker, 411’s Andy Perez is breaking down some of the Deadman’s finest moments. You can check out the video below, in which Andy looks at everything from the Phenom’s debut at Survivor Series 1990 and his feud with Jake Roberts all the way through to the end of the Streak, his Hell in a Cell match with Shane McMahon, the Boneyard Match with AJ Styles and more.

